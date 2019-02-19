$8 Billion for PATH in 2019/2020

Story Highlights The Government has allocated $8.03 billion to the Jamaica Social Protection Strategy Programme in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The programme aims to support consumption, protect and promote the human capital accumulation of the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) beneficiaries.

It also seeks to strengthen the overall capacity of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to improve quality and access to the network of social services provided by the Ministry to the poor and vulnerable population.

As of December 2018, the payment of conditional cash transfers to PATH beneficiaries was undertaken.

In addition, the programme conducted parenting workshops; launched the community engagement series, which targets marginalised rural communities; rolled out an on-the-job training programme for beneficiaries; and implemented a document management information system in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to automate paper-based files.

Anticipated targets include continued payment of conditional cash transfers; undertaking review of cash grants; continued hosting of parenting workshops with beneficiaries’ families; providing on-the-job training and job placement opportunities to 600 PATH beneficiaries; completing process and impact evaluation of parenting pilot; and completing National Security Citizen Policy.

Other targets include completing organisational review of the Public Assistance Department and Project Unit of the Ministry; implementing the client management information system; and equipping and modernising the Social Security Services Division of the Ministry.

The programme is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Government of Jamaica.