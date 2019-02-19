Business Fair in Morant Bay Feb. 22

Story Highlights The 2019 staging of Vendors’ Day and Night Out Business Fair will be held on February 22 at the Rudolph Elder Park in Morant Bay, St. Thomas.

The annual event, which is hosted by the Social Development Commission (SDC), falls under the agency’s umbrella of business fair activities and is themed ‘Let’s do Business’.

The business fair showcases products from local economic initiatives and provides a forum for network building and the sharing of relevant State and non-State services that can assist in business development.

Free health and business development services will be offered by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, HEART Trust/ NTA, St. Thomas Health Department, Courts Optical, and other event partners.

Paid passport application and renewal will be facilitated at the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) booth. There will also be live entertainment and activities for persons of all ages.

Persons are invited to attend and purchase locally made products from as early as 10:00 a.m. in support of small businesses and community development in St. Thomas.

For more information, persons can contact the SDC at 876-982-2512.