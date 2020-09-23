76.5 Per Cent Pass Rate for CSEC

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, says that the preliminary report and analysis of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) indicate that 76.5 per cent of Jamaican students were awarded passing scores of grades one to three in all subject areas.

She was speaking at a virtual press conference on Wednesday (September 23).

Mrs. Williams said that the preliminary grades, posted on Tuesday (September 22) are not comparable to last year’s performance, given that the circumstances and procedures under which the exams were administered had changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There were 233,723 subject entries from all Jamaican candidates. Of the subject entries, 167,469 or 76.5 per cent were awarded grades one to three,” she noted.

For the compulsory subjects, Mathematics and English Language, the passes were 55.6 per cent and 83.9 per cent, respectively.

“There were nine subjects that had average pass rates of over 90 per cent. These were Agricultural Science Double Award, 94.4 per cent; Agricultural Science Single Award 92.9 per cent; Electronic Document Preparation and Management 96.4 per cent; Food Nutrition and Health, 91.9 per cent; Information Technology, 90.2 per cent; Physical Education and Sport, 98.6 per cent; Principles of Business, 93.4 per cent; Religious Education, 90 per cent; and Theatre Arts, 92.3 per cent,” she said.

There were 93,093 CSEC entries for males with 63,395 passing and 140,630 entries for females, with 104,074 passing.

As it relates to the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) results, there were 42,431 entries for CAPE Unit One of which 36,469 candidates attained grades of between one and five.

For CAPE Unit Two, there were 19,571 entries of which 17,002 students attained passing grades of between one and five.