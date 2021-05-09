66 Government-Owned Properties Approved for Divestment

Story Highlights A total of 66 government-owned properties valued at $349.8 million have been approved for divestment as at the end of March 2021.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, who informed that 69 applications for land were processed and 66 were recommended for approval in accordance with the Policy Framework and Procedures Manual for the Divestment of Government-owned Lands.

“Support was provided to the programme of divestment of land by the Commissioner of Lands to facilitate equitable, broad-based land ownership and to promote economic growth and development,” he said.

He was making his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (May 5).

Turning to another area of the Ministry’s land portfolio, the Minister informed that the Development and Investment Manual for Jamaica is currently being updated to provide a comprehensive guide to developers/investors and the general public, on the procedures and standards to undertake the various types of developments in the island.

He noted that updating of the manual’s chapters on Ship-Generated Medical and Hazardous Wastes and Planning and Development, have already commenced.

“Other chapters of the Development and Investment Manual, including the ‘Environment’ will be updated in this financial year in a timely manner,” he indicated.

In the meantime, Mr. Warmington informed that work will also commence this year on the revision of the Local Improvements Act governing the subdivision of land “which is the first step in the land-development process”.

He said that the Ministry “is reviewing the process for subdivisions and has prepared a draft validation/conformity checklist to streamline the process in the local planning authorities and the confirmation process within the Ministry to reduce the turn-around times for subdivision of land applications”.

On another matter, Mr. Warmington informed that during this financial year, the Government will commence amendments to the Restrictive Covenants Act to protect the rights of property owners and also to make the process of covenants modification less onerous to all parties.

Restrictive covenants are clauses in a property title that limit what the owner of the land can do within the property boundaries. They are intended to enhance property value by controlling development.