113 Development Applications Received for Negril/Green Island Area

The Negril/Green Island Area Local Planning Authority (NIGALPA) received a total of 113 development applications between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, who informed that the applications submitted were for 99 residential developments, five resort developments, one recreational and seven commercial developments.

“Of the 99 residential development applications submitted, construction has commenced on a total of 30 homes. Compared to the same period in 2019/2020, the Authority saw a 32 per cent increase in the number of residential applications submitted, with a projected construction cost of $31.8 billion,” Mr. Warmington said.

He was making his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (May 5).

He further noted that the Authority received an application for a resort development by Incoland Limited for the Princess Hotels and Resorts in Green Island.

“This development will increase tourism activities and create several opportunities for the small, medium and large business enterprises and citizens within the area,” he noted.

The proposed resort development comprises four hotels – three adults-only and one family property – comprising 1,010 rooms, a casino and eight swimming pools.

In the meantime, Mr. Warmington informed that the Board of the NIGALPA has granted approval for the purchase of a drone in this fiscal year.

Drone technology will be utilised to assist with monitoring and enforcement activities within the Development Order Area.

“The officers will be able to collect data and carry out surveys on the ground at a faster pace. This also aids with an aerial perspective of the environment. This is necessary, especially during the pandemic, to ensure that the officers minimise face-to-face interaction with the public while carrying out the mandate of the agency,” the Minister said.

Further, for the 2021/2022 fiscal year, Mr. Warmington informed that the NIGALPA will continue to focus on the areas of approval for development applications within 30 days; monitoring and enforcement of developments within the Negril and Green Island Development Order Area through drone technology; and the management of the craft market and beach to include seeking funding for their improvement.