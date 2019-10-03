$640-Million Bill To Fix Roads Damaged By Floods

Story Highlights Some 215 roadways have been blocked or badly damaged by flood events since the start of the current fiscal year in April, resulting in a bill of some $640 million to reopen and reinstate those thoroughfares.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the disclosure during a statement to the House of Representatives on October 1.

He noted that $84.73 million of the damage was incurred earlier in the year. “That is before these last two weather events. It is important to note that the amount was voted in the 2019/20 fiscal year for emergency repairs. We have paid out $54.75 million of that so far,” Mr. Holness said.

Some 215 roadways have been blocked or badly damaged by flood events since the start of the current fiscal year in April, resulting in a bill of some $640 million to reopen and reinstate those thoroughfares.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the disclosure during a statement to the House of Representatives on October 1.

He noted that $84.73 million of the damage was incurred earlier in the year. “That is before these last two weather events. It is important to note that the amount was voted in the 2019/20 fiscal year for emergency repairs. We have paid out $54.75 million of that so far,” Mr. Holness said.

He noted that at present, “all roads have been reopened to at least single lane, while work continues to remove blockages from silt and landslides”.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said that with the first supplementary estimates for the 2019/20 fiscal year already tabled, the Administration will be “re-examining the Budget that we have and do what governments have to do, which is make priorities”.