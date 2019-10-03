Gift Policy Being Developed

Story Highlights Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says discussions are under way to develop a Gift Policy to formalise fundraising activities for charitable donations to the public health sector.

“We want to encourage giving by ensuring it is done in an orderly way and in a transparent way that does not undermine the motivation of persons and organisations. The gift must be used for the purpose for which it was intended. This is one of the things that the Gift Policy will outline – how you give and the accountability structure of how you give,” he said.

Dr. Tufton was speaking with JIS News at the recent handover of wheelchairs to the Ministry and the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) by the Wheelchair Foundation, through local partners, the Rotary Club of St. Andrew and skills training institute, Operation Friendship.

The Minister said the Policy also aims to give recognition to those who give, as well as to put the appropriate mechanisms in place to ensure accountability and that resources are used for the intended purpose.

“We want to encourage giving back, but encourage it in a way that maximises impact. So, it will ensure the needs are clearly specified as well as outline a protocol for how persons [and organisations] give,” he said.

The Minister further emphasised the importance of transparency in the donation process, as this establishes trust among stakeholders.

“To encourage giving, we need transparency, because sometimes we find that people raise money to support the cause and you don’t have the accountability for how the resources are spent,” he explained.

Dr. Tufton pointed out that misappropriation of gifts compromises the integrity of the process of giving.

“Anytime you abuse the kindness of others, whether as an organisation or an individual, you compromise the principle of giving. It undermines the willingness of others to give and it is tantamount to exploitation of those whom you leverage to raise those funds. It is a concern of mine, and a Gift Policy will seek to address that,” the Minister said.

Dr. Tufton lauded all charities for their contributions, pointing out that “volunteerism is critical to the public health sector”.