60 Internships In Culture To Celebrate Jamaica 60

Sixty paid internships have been awarded to students pursuing various fields of studies in the creative industries.

Thirty were presented to recipients at the Jamaica Creative Internship awards ceremony held on Wednesday (March 9) at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston. The remaining 30 will be handed out later this year.

The initiative is spearheaded by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport through the Entertainment, Culture and Creative Industries Council (Jamaica Creative) Division in the Ministry, in collaboration with several reputable private-sector entities.

The aim is to facilitate and improve engagement and forge meaningful relationships between creative industry stakeholders and corporate Jamaica.

This public-private partnership will also provide opportunities for networking and career advancement for trainees.

Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, in her address at the awards ceremony, said the project is one of several commemorative activities for Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence.

“Today, we are cementing our commitment to building routes of progression for our young creatives. We have shared with them professionals and businesses they themselves are aspiring to become and own through hard work and sustained application, so that they, too, can become successful players in the ‘Orange Economy’,” she said.

National Director of the Entertainment, Culture and Creative Industries Council (Jamaica Creative), Marisa Benain, said the initiative seeks to support up-and-coming members of the creative industries to launch successful careers.

“We want the students to use those two or three months to concretise their own aspirations as to what they want to do in the creative industries and use [this time] as a stepping stone,” she said.

The internship programme is a continuation of the Jamaica Creative Career Expo hosted by the Jamaica Creative Division in the Ministry on February 10 this year.

Select public-sector entities and other stakeholders are being recruited to participate in the initiative.