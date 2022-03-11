Strengthening Inspection Discussed With Developers

Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, says he had a “positive” meeting with developers while notifying them of the Municipality’s intent to strengthen its inspection processes.

“They raised their concerns on some matters, which we took into consideration, but we were very clear [and] very strident with our position, and it’s my distinct impression that they had no serious issues with the path we are taking,” he disclosed.

Mayor Williams was speaking at Tuesday’s (March 8) Council meeting, which included councillors and statutory heads from the administrative arm of the Council. It was held at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

During the meeting, he said, he raised issues reported by residents, such as roadways damaged by construction equipment and working on days not granted by the law, like Sundays and public holidays.

“I would say it is still a period of transition. It will take some time for the measures to begin to be approved, but I believe we are on the right track,” he stated.

Mayor Williams said the municipality remains open for recommendations and feedback from councillors, stakeholders, and the general populace for building approvals.