48 Beds Donated For COVID Wards

Jamaica has received 48 hospital beds from the Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives, to support the expansion of the COVID-19 hospital wards.

The donation worth JMD$11.3 million was received by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, at the handover ceremony held at St. Joseph’s hospital in Kingston today (August 19).

Dr. Tufton welcomed the contribution and said it shows the importance of global partnership, against the fight of the pandemic.

“The hospital as an institution and the health care workers, have been very keen in providing support and so the beds are going to be very important particularly now, as I said, we’re seeing some nearly 90 per cent occupancy in a number of our hospital covid wards,” he said.

Minister Tufton noted that the government will be taking the necessary steps in the coming weeks to ensure the safety of Jamaicans while containing the spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

Against that backdrop, the Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emina Tudakovic also commended the government and health care workers for their efforts towards fighting the pandemic.

“I’m very pleased that we can donate these beds to you. It’s from the Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives. It’s a small contribution to the work you’ve been doing. I know as well that we’re looking to other ways we can support the government and the people of Jamaica in the coming weeks as well as on the Covid-front,” she stated.

The commissioner also urged Jamaicans to get vaccinated, as an important step towards surviving against the pandemic.