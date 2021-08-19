Health Minister Confident That Vaccines Are Effective Against Delta Strain

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, has said that vaccines have proven effective against the Delta variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Vaccines continue to be effective based on what the research is showing against that particular strain and the others. The theme here about getting your vaccination is very relevant and now more so that we have this particular strain. I think we should focus on the fact that it represents our best response to dealing with the threat that is on hand,” he said

Dr. Tufton was addressing a press conference to provide an update on the National Vaccination Implementation Plan, as well as vaccination and the role of faith-based organisations.

The press conference was held on Thursday (August 19) at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.

On Wednesday (August 18), the Ministry confirmed the presence of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

Twenty-two samples tested positive from 40 results received from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA). A total of 60 samples were sent to the Agency.

Dr. Tufton said the results suggest that the strain may in fact be present “in abundance”.

Noting that although it may not be the dominant strain at this time, he said the presence of the Delta variant poses an additional public health threat.

“Based on the science, it spreads a lot quicker and appears to affect all age cohorts, particularly younger people, and could do so in severe ways. And so we have to be cautious and recognise the threat that it represents,” he emphasised.