Clinical Management Summary For Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Coronavirus
August 19, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 555 59,932
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 328 33,742
Males 227 26,187
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 45 days to 99 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
Clarendon 34 3,077
Hanover 15 1,841
KSA 81 16,037
Manchester 53 3,866
Portland 24 1,721
St. Ann 24 4,210
St. Catherine 90 11,243
St. Elizabeth 32 2,527
St. James 54 5,850
St. Mary 17 1,851
St. Thomas 55 2,299
Trelawny 35 2,002
 

Westmoreland

 41 3,408
 

 

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 380 138 37 555
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 53,364 3,559 3,009 59,932
NEGATIVE Today

 

 718 All negatives are included in PCR tests 911 1,629
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 300,739 165,404 466,143
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,098 138 948 2,184
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 354,103 3,559 168,413 526,075
Positivity Rate 41.9%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 3* 1,342
 

Coincidental Deaths

 0 170
Deaths under investigation 1  113
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 29 47,599
 

Active Cases

 555 10,617
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 3
Number in Home Quarantine 42,889
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised 559
 

Patients Moderately Ill

 100
 

Patients Critically Ill

 36
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,869
Imported 5 1,082
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 3 2,962
Under Investigation 547 52,783
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*DEATHS

  1. A 60-year-old female from KSA.
  2. A 94-year-old male from St. Thomas.
  3. A 53-year-old female from Clarendon.

The deaths occurred on August 17.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

