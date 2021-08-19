Clinical Management Summary For Wednesday, August 18, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|555
|59,932
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|328
|33,742
|Males
|227
|26,187
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|45 days to 99 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|34
|3,077
|Hanover
|15
|1,841
|KSA
|81
|16,037
|Manchester
|53
|3,866
|Portland
|24
|1,721
|St. Ann
|24
|4,210
|St. Catherine
|90
|11,243
|St. Elizabeth
|32
|2,527
|St. James
|54
|5,850
|St. Mary
|17
|1,851
|St. Thomas
|55
|2,299
|Trelawny
|35
|2,002
|
Westmoreland
|41
|3,408
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|380
|138
|37
|555
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|53,364
|3,559
|3,009
|59,932
|NEGATIVE Today
|718
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|911
|1,629
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|300,739
|165,404
|466,143
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,098
|138
|948
|2,184
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|354,103
|3,559
|168,413
|526,075
|Positivity Rate
|41.9%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3*
|1,342
|
Coincidental Deaths
|0
|170
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|113
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|29
|47,599
|
Active Cases
|555
|10,617
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|3
|Number in Home Quarantine
|42,889
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|559
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|100
|
Patients Critically Ill
|36
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,869
|Imported
|5
|1,082
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|3
|2,962
|Under Investigation
|547
|52,783
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*DEATHS
- A 60-year-old female from KSA.
- A 94-year-old male from St. Thomas.
- A 53-year-old female from Clarendon.
The deaths occurred on August 17.