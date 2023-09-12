3rd Quarter Tax Payments Due, September 15

3rd Quarter Tax Payments Due, September 15September 11, 2023
Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reminding business persons that their 3rd quarter Estimated Corporate Income Tax and Self-employed Statutory Payments are due on Friday, September 15, 2023.
These include:
- Estimated Corporate Income Tax (3rd quarter)
- Self Employed Statutory Payments (3rd quarter)
- Stamp Duty (3rd quarter)
- Trade Licence
- Withholding Tax
Additionally, Employer’s Monthly Statutory Payroll Deductions (S01) for the month of August are due on September 14.
Business persons are reminded of the host of payment options at their fingertips, which includes via the TAJ Direct Funds Transfer process for business-related tax payments.
This is in addition to customers being able to make payments via the Tax Authority’s website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using a credit card, or other banking card with credit card features, or using the Scotiabank’s electronic funds transfer via TAJ’s website up to a maximum of $99,999,999.00
Additionally, taxpayers can utilize Scotia Online and Mobile App, in addition to being able to make tax payments via the National Commercial Bank, as the respective clientele are able to use their online banking platforms by adding TAJ as a Payee.
The Tax Authority also offers its expanded Direct Funds Transfer (DFT) payment channel which includes Stamp Duty and Transfer Tax as a payment type, as well as its Scotia Bank account as a beneficiary account.
This means that in addition to the ability to make payments for Payroll Deductions, Income Tax, Consumption Taxes, Trade and Business Licences, as well as several other business-related taxes, customers now also can make Stamp Duty and Transfer Tax payments using the convenient DFT option.
In addition to the various online payment options available, persons are being reminded that they may still pay at any of the 28 Tax Offices.
Employers paying over monthly statutory deductions are reminded that they can benefit from an Employment Tax Credit by paying their S01 on time.
Persons are also encouraged to honour their tax obligations by making payments on or before the respective due dates to avoid additional interest and penalties.
For further information persons may contact the Tax Administration’s Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888.829.4357) toll-free or visit our website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.