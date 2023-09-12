The NWA Urges Caution in the Use of the Falmouth Bypass, Trelawny

The NWA Urges Caution in the Use of the Falmouth Bypass, TrelawnyBy: September 12, 2023 ,
Road users using the section of the Falmouth Bypass in the vicinity of the Daniel Town junction are being advised to exercise extreme caution.
This warning has come from the National Works Agency (NWA) as traffic signals that regulate the flow of traffic in the area are now out of service.
Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that the traffic signals were rendered inoperable, due to what is suspected to be a massive lightning strike.
She says early indications are that significant damage has been done to key components of the traffic signal system.
Ms. Ricketts says that the NWA team is working to have the issue resolved in the shortest possible time.
She is, however, reminding road users that when the traffic signals are out of service, no one has the right of way.
Caution should therefore be taken in navigating this junction, as well as other intersections where traffic signals are out of service.
The section of road where the signals are now out of service had been the scene of frequent accidents, including multiple fatal collisions.
The installation of the traffic control system was done with a view to improving the safety of that section of the North-coast Highway.