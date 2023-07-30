32 Students Receive Government Scholarships

Shannon-Elise Barrett of Kensington Primary School in St. Catherine and Aaron-St. John Waugh of Jessie Ripoll Primary School in Kingston have emerged as the top girl and boy respectively, for the 2023 sitting of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).
Both students were placed at Campion College and have been awarded the Guardian Group Foundation Scholarship.
The Ministry of Education and Youth advised that 32 government scholarships have been awarded to top performing students across Jamaica.
The four recipients of named Government scholarships are Daniel Chin, of Southborough Primary, who won the Marcus Garvey Scholarship; Deanashae Delisser and Abigail Mundle both of Chetwood Memorial Primary, won the J.A.G Smith Scholarship and the George William Gordon Scholarship, respectively; and Rohelia Francis of Lyssons Primary School, copped the Paul Bogle Scholarship.
Other Government of Jamaica scholarships were awarded to 14 boys and 14 girls.
The boys are Lebron Anderson, Malik Campbell, Matthew Heaven, Justin Henry, Taejon Hopwood, Jaden Huang, Ayden Lue, Luke Ramdial, Rashad Richards, Arush Rochlani, Aiden Smith, Zachary Thomas, Bryce Wilson, and Timothy Young.
The girls are Blair-Marie Anderson, Mina Desai, Djian Deane, Leeya Dileep, Charla-Nae Hemans, Aly-Anna Holness, Annalise Johnson, Tori McLennon, Sofia Petrut Trandafir, Tamiera Roberts, Kira Scott, Rebekah Spencer, Elsia Wheatle and Na’Ima Williams.
PEP students have also been awarded scholarships from Jamaica Energy Partners Group, Lasco, Sagicor, Jamaica Private Power Company, Seprod, Petrojam, Massy Gas Products, Jamaica Teachers’ Association, Chasbel Memorial and other private sector organisations.