27 More COVID-19 Recoveries Recorded

As at Monday (May 25), Jamaica has recorded its highest number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged from isolation in a 24 hour period. Total recoveries today increased by 27 and now stands at 238 (42.8% Recovery Rate).

In the meantime, four new samples have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 556. There is one critically-ill patient, while Jamaica continues to monitor 309 active cases.

Three of the new cases are imported from the Jamaicans who were processed at the Falmouth Pier in Trelawny recently. These cases consist of a 29 years old female and two males, 30 and 55 years old, all from St. Ann. A total of 12 repatriated Jamaicans, processed in Falmouth, have now tested positive for COVID-19. The fourth case is a 28 year old female from St. Catherine, who is a contact of a confirmed case.

Jamaica now has 65 imported cases; 213 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases (25 cases are import-related, 72 are related to local transmission cases (not epidemiologically linked), 100 are contacts of employees in the workplace cluster in St. Catherine, 16 are contacts of confirmed cases under investigation); 27 local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked; 235 are employees of the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 16 cases are under investigation.

Some 330 (59%) of all confirmed cases are females and there are 226 (41%) males with ages ranging from 2 months to 87 years.

With some 357 new samples tested in the last 24 hours, Jamaica has now tested a total of 10,570 samples, including 9,985 negatives and 29 pending.

The Western Regional Health Authority today completed the processing of 1,027 Jamaican ship workers at the Falmouth Pier. For Monday, May 25, 384 persons disembarked, were tested for COVID-19 and transported to a government quarantine facility. Of the total disembarked, 630 are currently in government quarantine, one (1) in hospital, 384 in home quarantine and 12 in government isolation.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020