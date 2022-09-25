256 Individuals now Members of the JDF

58 females and 198 males are the newest members of the regular arm of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), after successfully completing a one-year service period through the Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC) programme.

The 256 individuals, who make up ‘Intake 2021/02’, were described on Friday (September 23) at their passing out parade at Up Park Camp, as having demonstrated the necessary standards of courage, commitment, mental fortitude, and willpower.

Their training included the Basic Fitness Standard Test (BFST), community service, on-the-job training, and the military swim test.

Family members, friends and well-wishers withstood the scorching early morning sun, as they witnessed their relatives’ transition from recruit to trained members of the regular force.

They watched as special awards were handed out, such as the trophy for the highest scorer in the ironman competition, which tested the endurance of recruits. This was presented to Private NS Lewis T, who is a graduate of the Tarrant High School.

The ‘Best Shot’ award went to Private NS Sweeney R, who is a past student of the Old Harbour High School.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security and Reviewing Officer at the parade, Courtney Williams, congratulated the soldiers for completing the “arduous training in a sequential development process of education…and self-development”.

“I want to champion your decision…to serve your nation. Undoubtedly, you will play a significant role in advancing public safety and public order while strengthening national defence and security,” Mr. Williams said.

Since 2017, the JNSC has been the standard mode of enlistment for persons joining the JDF to serve as full-time soldiers.

It is structured to provide continual development over the one-year service period, and to build a range of life skills, sound character, and versatility.

Mr. Williams acknowledged the “tremendous work” of the JDF in attracting unattached youth through the programme.

“Jamaica’s national security and the safety of its citizens rests heavily on a coordinated system of distinct agencies and entities whose programmes, projects and investments help to build out the country’s security apparatus, propel public safety and maintain public order,” he pointed out.

“Within this architecture, the JNSC is one of the few programmes primarily concerned with enabling individuals to become conscientious, focused, physically robust and mentally resilient, while equipping them with the foundation skills and knowledge inherent for employment within the military,” Mr. Williams added.

A total of 331 persons originally comprised Intake 2021/02, when the programme cycle commenced last September. Those persons who were not enlisted in the JDF, have become eligible candidates for careers in other public sector entities.

Some of these are the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF); the Department of Correctional Services (DCS); the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB); the Jamaica Customs Agency; the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), and others.

All persons who complete the programme, earn a JNSC Completion Certificate and a JNSC Record of Service, which provides pertinent information in relation to their service, inclusive of any special accomplishments or contribution to the Force.