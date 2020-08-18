JIS News
16 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

Coronavirus
August 18, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

As at Monday (August 17), 16 new samples have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 1,129.

At the same time, recoveries remained at 764. (67.7% recovery rate).

Of the newly confirmed cases, 11 are males and five are females, with ages ranging from 1year to 58 years. Two of the new cases are imported, having arrived on flights in August from the USA; four are local transmission not epidemiologically linked, eight are contacts of confirmed cases and two are currently under investigation. The new cases were recorded in Kingston & St. Andrew (8), Clarendon (6), St. Thomas (1) and Manchester (1).

Nine moderately ill patients and one critically ill patient are among the 285 (25.2%) active cases under observation in Jamaica. Sixty-six (66) of the cases recorded on the island have returned to their countries of origin.

Some 28,381 persons of interest are quarantined at home, while four remain in quarantine at a government facility.

Jamaica now has 397 imported cases; 373 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 88 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 35 are under investigation.

Some 615 (54%) of all confirmed cases are females and 514 (46%) are males. The ages of all confirmed cases range from 2 months to 88 years.

Clinical Management Summary as at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020

Total Samples Tested

 

 46,924
New Samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 407
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 6
Results Positive

 

 1,129
Results Negative

 

 45,705
Results Pending

 

 90
Deceased

 

 14
Recovered

 

 764
Persons Repatriated 66
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 4
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 28,381
Number Hospitalised

(Including suspected COVID-19 cases)

 

 63
Persons in Facility Isolation

 

 54
Persons in Home Isolation

 

 186
Persons in Step Down Facilities (Isolation) 13
Persons Moderately Ill

 

 9
Persons Critically Ill

 

 1
