16 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

As at Monday (August 17), 16 new samples have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 1,129.

At the same time, recoveries remained at 764. (67.7% recovery rate).

Of the newly confirmed cases, 11 are males and five are females, with ages ranging from 1year to 58 years. Two of the new cases are imported, having arrived on flights in August from the USA; four are local transmission not epidemiologically linked, eight are contacts of confirmed cases and two are currently under investigation. The new cases were recorded in Kingston & St. Andrew (8), Clarendon (6), St. Thomas (1) and Manchester (1).

Nine moderately ill patients and one critically ill patient are among the 285 (25.2%) active cases under observation in Jamaica. Sixty-six (66) of the cases recorded on the island have returned to their countries of origin.

Some 28,381 persons of interest are quarantined at home, while four remain in quarantine at a government facility.

Jamaica now has 397 imported cases; 373 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 88 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 35 are under investigation.

Some 615 (54%) of all confirmed cases are females and 514 (46%) are males. The ages of all confirmed cases range from 2 months to 88 years.

Clinical Management Summary as at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020