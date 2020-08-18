Prime Minister Holness extends Quarantine Period for Communities in St. Thomas and Clarendon

The Government has extended the quarantine and curfew measures for communities within the parishes of St. Thomas and Clarendon.

The current measures will expire on Thursday, August 20.

The extended measures are in response to continued transmission of COVID-19 within St. Thomas and Clarendon. The measures will run for a further 14 days ending September 2.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement during a media briefing on Monday (August 17).

Further to the announcement, the curfew orders for the parishes have also been increased from the current 11:00 pm to 5:00 am. The new curfew period will begin August 18 and will run from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am.

According to reports from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, some 89 persons tested positive for COVID-19, 45 of that number are within the parish of St. Thomas. In Clarendon 22 persons have tested positive for the virus.

Additionally, the Government has placed a stop on all funeral services, weddings and public gatherings.

However, burials with a maximum of 15 persons including the funeral directors will be allowed.

In the meantime, the Government has placed a number of communities in Kingston and St. Andrew under surveillance due to COVID-19 spread over the last two weeks. The communities are:

Duhaney Park

Patrick Gardens

Pembroke Hall

Cooreville

New Haven

Half-way Tree

Hughenden

Arlene Gardens

Molynes Gardens

State Gardens

Zaidie Gardens

Constant Spring

Barbican

Meadowbrook

Havendale

Delacree Park

Olympic Gardens

Waltham Gardens

Prime Minister Holness underscored that the cases within these communities cannot be traced to either a confirmed local or imported case.

“This fact indicates the possibility of spread in the communities and therefore requires that higher levels of surveillance will be conducted. During the coming weeks, the Ministry of Health and Wellness will therefore deploy more health officers to visit these communities to conduct community surveillance, community sensitization sessions and health promotion activities,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister closed by encouraging the residents of the communities under surveillance to cooperate with the health officials upon their visit to conduct the necessary health inspection.

He also noted that Nomination Day, set for Tuesday August 18, will proceed with strict protocols.