12 MDAs Competing in PIOJ Emancipendence Games

Story Highlights Twelve teams are vying for honours in the annual Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Emancipendence Games from July 12 to 26.

The competition, now in its 10th year, sees teams from government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) competing across 10 disciplines in sports and culture under the theme ‘One Nation, One People’.

Over the two weeks, the teams will match skills in football, netball, table tennis, fitness challenge, volleyball, dominoes, track and field, dancing, sound clash and a quiz at various locations in the Corporate Area.

In an interview with JIS News, Director of the Human and Community Development Unit at PIOJ and coordinator of the event, Steven Kerr, said that the games began in 2009 as another celebratory activity for the Emancipation and Independence period.

“We use this as an opportunity to build camaraderie, promote wellness, culture and nation-building among the MDAs,” he said.

He noted that the theme for the games corresponds with that of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Emancipation and Independence activities for that year.

He said that the dancing, sound clash and quiz contests will highlight Jamaica’s post-Independence era, culture, politics, sports and music.

In explaining the competition format, Mr. Kerr said that the teams will participate in all the contests, with a winner announced for each.

The team with the highest score at the end will be declared the overall winner and awarded the Emancipendence Games 2019 trophy.

Activities kicked off on July 12 with the football contest, followed by the official launch and quiz on Monday, July 15.

Throughout the week, the teams will be engaged in the various sports competitions.

Week two will see the teams competing in track and field, dominoes, and dancing, and the games with culminate with the sound clash on July 26.

Participating teams are the Jamaica Library Service, Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), Urban Development Corporation (UDC), Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ), National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Students’ Loan Bureau (SLB), Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), PIOJ, Office of the Children’s Advocate, and the Ministries of Education, Youth and Information; Health and Wellness; and Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

Sponsors are First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union, Sagicor Life Jamaica Ltd, Lifespan Spring Water, Bull Investments Limited and the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA).