$100M To Fund Alternative Dispute Resolution Campaign

The Ministry of Justice will be rolling out an island wide public education campaign focusing on the use of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) methods to settle conflicts peacefully.

The ADR public education campaign was launched Friday (March 25) at the Ministry of Justice’s headquarters in St. Andrew.

Through the campaign, representatives from the ministry and the various ADR entities, will be going into communities to inform persons about the services available and to share successes of the programmes.

Approximately $100 million is being provided through the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to fund the initiative as well as other restorative justice activities.

Minister of Justice Hon Delroy Chuck outlined how the campaign would unfold.

“What we intend to do from the Ministry is to take alternative dispute resolution across the schools, churches, communities and in doing so we want to sensitise the citizens of this country that where they see disputes or have disputes, refer [those] matters to ADR,” he said.

ADR programmes offered through the Ministry include restorative justice, child diversion, meditation and victim support services

“Across Jamaica in every single parish, we have victim services offices.

“We have 19 restorative justice centres. We have child diversion officers in every parish. We are going to tell you about the success stories of these ADRs…but what I am here to tell you is that this success can no longer remain a secret. We need to tell Jamaica so that Jamaicans can utilise these services,” he said.

The public education campaign, among other things, will seek to address various types of disputes and emphasise the effectiveness of ADR methods to provide redress and restore relationships.

“What we know is that when matters are referred to restorative justice, in over 80 per cent of the cases, there is a settlement. There are thousands of stories to be told of how parties in dispute have been able to restore their relationship,” he stated.

Meanwhile, he said the pilot mediation programme by the Ministry of Justice and the Dispute Resolution Foundation (DRF) has yielded positive results. The programme was piloted in the parish courts.

Under the programme, the Ministry offset the cost for persons who were unable to pay for the services. He said 84 cases were referred by the courts, for payment by the Ministry.

“Of the 84, a total of 61 reached an agreement, 17 no agreement so it will go back to the court to be decided and six have asked for extra time to see if they can reach an agreement. Now so far, 73 per cent is a success story on any measure,” he said.

He noted that sensitisation sessions continue with judges and other stakeholders in the various parish courts, to encourage more persons to utilise mediation.