100 Additional Temporary Workers Recruited to Clean and Sanitize Infirmaries and Golden Age Homes

One hundred additional temporary workers have been employed to continue the sanitization and cleaning exercise being carried out at infirmaries and golden age homes islandwide.

This forms part of the Government’s safeguards to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica.

The individuals, who have been recruited by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, will maintain the facilities over the next eight weeks.

This was disclosed by portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, who informed that the first phase of the programme has been completed. An initial 120 temporary workers took part in that exercise.

“We have installed… hand washing and hand sanitization facilities… [and] we have put in the necessary infrastructure to ensure that the 1,700 residents in our infirmaries and golden age homes are kept in excellent condition,” he said, while speaking during a digital press conference at Jamaica House on Friday (April 3).

Meanwhile, Minister McKenzie informed that arrangements have been made for all persons visiting the facilities to undergo the necessary checks to ensure they are in good health.

“We still maintain the restrictions on visits and admissions to our infirmaries and homes over the period,” he said.