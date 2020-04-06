Local Government Ministry Allocates $50M to Truck Water to Municipalities

The Ministry of Local Government and Community Development has provided $50 million to truck water to municipalities islandwide.

This was disclosed by portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, during a digital press conference at Jamaica House on Friday (April 3).

Trucking water to persons in need forms part of the Government’s measures in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Jamaica.

Last month, Prime Minister, the Most Hon Andrew Holness, announced that the Government had increased funding earmarked to truck water in light of the increased cases of COVID-19 locally.

Mr. Holness indicated that Minister McKenzie, and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz, had been assigned to oversee the undertaking.

Both Ministers were tasked with developing plans and schedules to have public bodies and communities receive the commodity.

Minister Vaz is responsible for overseeing the trucking of water in the utility areas, with special focus on the requirements of public bodies being served by the National Water Commission (NWC).

Minister McKenzie is spearheading the trucking of water to communities outside the utility zone that are served by minor water supply systems.