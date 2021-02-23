$1.2 Billion Allocated For Montego Bay Bypass

The Government will be spending another $1.2 billion in the new fiscal year to continue construction of the Montego Bay perimeter road.

The project aims to create a safe and reliable alternative route for motorists travelling across and within Montego Bay, which will result in less congestion within the city and open up new lands to facilitate structured developments.

Details on the project are contained in the 2021/22 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

For the 2021/22 period, it is anticipated that 80 per cent of land acquisition on the perimeter road will be achieved; and that designs will commence and 80 per cent completion will be achieved.

Up to December, preliminary geotechnical investigations were completed, and two per cent of land acquisition was completed.

The project is being implemented by the National Road Operating and Constructing Company (NROCC), with funding from the Government of Jamaica.

It is scheduled to run from April 2019 to March 2023.