ZOSO Brings Social Programmes To Denham Town

Since the Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) was declared in Denham Town on October 17, 2017, more than 30 unique social-intervention activities have been completed. Over 2,500 residents have benefited directly and over 8,000 indirectly.

These activities include health services, infrastructure upgrade, educational projects, youth development, behaviour modification and entrepreneurship.

The information is contained in the Denham Town Community Zone Social Intervention Ministry Paper, which was tabled in the House of Representatives recently by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr Horace Chang.

To date, more than $320 million has been invested by the Government of Jamaica in the physical infrastructure (roads, solid waste management systems and water), with a further $100 million to be invested over the next 12 months to improve the physical outlay of the community.

Livelihood development programmes inclusive of parenting support, skills training in areas such as the blue economy and entrepreneurship, have, through direct training, benefited more than 250 individuals.

The document further noted that capacity building of the community development committee has resulted in investments of over $20 million being directly managed at the community level, creating job opportunities for residents whilst improving governance and accountability.

Meanwhile, the community is set to benefit from infrastructure works to improve water and sewerage delivery for Pink and Chestnut lanes, which on completion, will represent a further investment of $100 million in community transformation.

“A further 25 community environmental wardens have been engaged since April 2021 and they will be supporting solid waste management and related mitigation activities in the community for the next 12 months,” the Ministry Paper said.