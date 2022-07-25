Zero Tolerance Approach to the Smuggling of Contraband into Prisons

The Government will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to the smuggling of contraband into prison facilities, says Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne.

Mr. Mayne, who was delivering the main address at the Passing Out Parade for the 82nd Intake of Correctional Officers, at the Carl Rattray Staff College in Runaway Bay, St. Ann, on July 22, said it is against this background that the law has been amended where Correctional Officers can face prison time if found in breach.

“There will be a zero-tolerance approach and harsh punishment for those who have been convicted of aiding and abetting in the smuggling of contraband into correctional facilities,” the State Minister explained.

Mr. Mayne also informed the newly inducted officers of the importance of their role as members of the security forces and of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) mandate to “improving national security and safeguarding public order”.

“The DCS contributes to national security by securing, supervising, rehabilitating and reintegrating offenders as productive law-abiding citizens,” the State Minister added, while charging graduates “to always be your best, act boldly with the strategies and procedures while utilising the knowledge learnt”.

Mr. Mayne pointed out that the Corrections Act was amended in December 2021 to impose not just heavier fines but to provide for prison time for officers who are found to be in breach of their calling and duties or facilitate the movement of prohibited items within the correctional facilities.

He highlighted the 122 Nelson Mandela Rules, which outline the minimum standards for good prison management, including ensuring that the rights of all prisoners are respected, despite being remanded or convicted. These rules were adopted in December 2015 at the United Nations General Assembly.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mayne said that major steps have been taken to ensure upward mobility in the prison facilities for hard-working officers, noting that gone are the days when promotions were done on the “whims and fancies” of a superior officer or “will be an army charade process”.

“I say to you [officers] today… and this is important for you to know… that hard work, dedication, and commitment will be matched by the requisite rewards and lead to elevation within the service,” he added.

Meanwhile, the State Minister said the Government is committed to providing the DCS with the necessary legislative support to achieve a reduction in reoffending through the implementation of policies and strategies that will aid in the rehabilitation and reintegration of wards of the State.

The ceremony marked the end of 14 weeks of training for 64 new recruits at the college.