Youth Urged to Focus on Creating Legacies

The country’s youth are being urged to follow the example of the ancestors in creating legacies that future generations can inherit.
Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, made the call as he addressed the recent Jamaica Day celebration at the Dinthill Technical High School in St. Catherine under the theme ‘Celebrating Jamaica, From the Root to the Fruit’.
“Envision the kind of Jamaica that you would want to inherit and future generations to inherit. It is up to every single one of you to remember that we have much to be grateful for,” he said.
Noting that Jamaica has much to be proud of, Mr. Terrelonge noted that the country is a global icon in sport and music, thanks to the efforts of those who came before and planted the seeds.
He said it is important that time be set aside to celebrate these achievements, so that the younger generation can appreciate and understand that they have a duty to preserve the legacies that they are enjoying, as they did not come by chance.
“So, the fruits of today need greater care and attention, and it starts in our families and our communities. We all have a greater task at hand to ensure that we leave Jamaica a better, safer and much more respectful place for tomorrow,” he added.