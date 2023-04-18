Youth to be Engaged in Dialogue on Constitutional Reform Process

A series of youth fora are slated to be held to engage young people in dialogue about Jamaica’s constitutional reform process.

Speaking during a recent press conference on the work of the Constitutional Reform Committee, member, Sujae Boswell, informed that tertiary and secondary-level student organisations, among other stakeholders, will be engaged.

“One of the strategies… is to actually involve youth on the subcommittees of the Constitutional Reform Committee. We hope to create a space where young people can have meaningful dialogue about the issues that affect them as well as offer their own perspectives on the proposed changes within the Constitution,” he said.

The Constitutional Reform Committee will play a key role in ensuring Jamaica’s smooth transition to a Republic.

The press conference was hosted by Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs and Committee Chair, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, at Jamaica House.

Mr. Boswell informed that the first engagement will be held with the National Youth Council’s executive as well as Minister Malahoo Forte.

“We believe that [in] proactively engaging youth, we can ensure that the upcoming constitutional reform serves the best interest of all citizens, including the younger generation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Malahoo Forte assured Jamaicans that the undertaking is being done in the nation’s best interest.

“After the Committee has deliberated, people will have their say; and even while we are deliberating, we are listening very closely to the concerns of the people and ensuring that the perspectives are reflected at the table,” she said.

Meanwhile, President of the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches, Dr. Elaine McCarthy, has been appointed to the Committee.

She indicated that, “indeed, it is a pleasure that the church’s voice is also being incorporated in this very very important juncture of our history”.

“I can assure you that, as a church body, we are listening to the various questions and queries that [are] coming up, and we have been having meetings and trying to do some clarification on the matters,” Dr. McCarthy further stated.

She advised that “as a church group, we are here to voice the concerns of the people and to ensure that whatever happens at the end of the day, is reflective of our church grouping”.

Dr. McCarthy encouraged the church community to continue praying for the Committee.

“We can only trust and depend on God to help us to really come out with the right decisions at the end of the day, which [are] not just going to impact us who are present here but the generations to come,” she added.

The Constitutional Reform Committee’s purpose is to provide expert guidance and oversight to the Government and people of Jamaica, during the Constitutional reform process, to implement recommendations on which consensus has been reached.