Youth Summer Employment Programme Biggest In the Caribbean – Minister Mckenzie

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says the Youth Summer Employment Programme (YSEP), which is in its seventh year, has evolved into being the biggest initiative of its kind in the Caribbean.

The annual programme provides employment opportunities for young people during the summer months, enabling them to gain valuable skills and work experience while earning an income.

Addressing the launch of the 2023 YSEP at the Marcus Garvey Technical High School in St. Ann’s Bay on Friday (June 30), Minister McKenzie said that the programme has been an important launching pad for youngsters in their preparation for life as adults.

He noted that participation has grown from 1,600 at the launch in 2016 to 6,500 in 2022.

“Last year, following COVID, we expanded the YSEP to the largest number of young people ever employed,” he said, noting that the number will remain at 6,500 this year.

Minister McKenzie pointed out that the selection of participants is done on a non-partisan basis.

“What we want to know is the colour of your ability to perform and to contribute to the growth and development of Jamaica,” he said, noting that the initiative has positively impacted Jamaican youngsters and holds significant potential for growth.

The Minister urged those who will be engaged in various public-sector entities across the island this year to be on their best behaviour.

“Let me say that we are not going to be afraid to cut anyone if your behaviour does not match the standard that was set when we started in 2016. This is the foundation for you to move forward into our working world,” he pointed out.

YSEP targets young Jamaicans, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, who may face challenges in finding employment, by placing them in various work environments.

Participants can gain practical knowledge, improve their communication and teamwork skills, and develop a strong work ethic. These skills are essential for their personal and professional growth.

YSEP also allows participants to earn income during the summer, empowering them to become financially independent. This not only helps the beneficiaries to support themselves but also reduces the burden on their families and contributes to the overall economic well-being of Jamaican households.