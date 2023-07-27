Youth Preparing to Leave State Care Exposed to Options

Youth preparing to leave State care were empowered and exposed to a range of upskilling, tertiary education and financial support options during the 2023 annual Transitional Living Expo, held at the National Arena, in Kingston, recently.
The expo, held under the theme: ‘Ready Fi Life’, was an initiative under the Child Protection and Family Services Agency’s (CPFSA) Transitional Living Programme (TLP).
The TLP provides living, education, and financial support for children in State care, so that they can have a smooth transition into adulthood. There are more than 500 youth in the programme.
During the expo, various educational institutions, including the HEART/NSTA Trust, and financial entities displayed several opportunities for the youngsters.
Jamaican video blogger, Russhaine Berry, more commonly known as ‘Dutty Berry’, in his presentation, used social media apps in a creative way to empower the youth.
“[Like Twitter] talk about yourself…don’t sit down and be humble to the point where you know you are capable of doing things and you’re so afraid to showcase what you have to offer,” he said.
“A lot of you sit here and you want to start life, but you’re not telling people what you’re capable of … that mental strength and toughness are what I want you to have,” he continued.
Mr. Berry also encouraged the youth to develop friendships with others who had the same goals, seek out positive mentors and maintain professionalism in their careers.
“Some persons, once they start their journey, they forget that there is professionalism. If you want to become a dancehall artiste or a dancer, you have to be professional,” he said.
The TLP programme carries several components to support youngsters, including vocation and tertiary education, life skills, mentorship, subsistence and entrepreneurship.