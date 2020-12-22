Youth Mentoring Ministry Donates Care Packages To St. Ann Children

Scores of children across several communities in St. Ann benefited from the donation of care packages under the Youth Mentoring Ministry’s ‘Sharing the Love at Christmas’ initiative.

The packages were presented to children living in Priory, St. Ann’s Bay and Bamboo, among other areas, during a special ceremony at the Ministry’s Mentoring Centre located in Priory, on Monday (December 21).

Included in the packages were toys, non-perishable food and personal care items that were contributed by local businesses and individuals during a collection drive.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Deputy Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Dalas Dickenson, commended the work of the Youth Mentoring Ministry.

He pointed to the need for more initiatives in the parish that “remember the less fortunate,” while steering youngsters in the right direction.

“Our country, community and parish need more organisations like this, because we hear of crime and violence, but if we do have mentoring ministries of this nature, then I believe there would be much less crime,” he contended.

He argued, further, that “once you have young people, mentoring them, once you have them in your care to help bring them along, then I believe our community, parish and world at large will be a better place”.

Youth Mentoring Ministry is a registered non-profit, Christ-centred, Bible-based charitable organisation that is committed to improving communities by creating safe and positive social experiences for children.

The Ministry’s Executive Director, Delpha Dyer, said that the body is committed to helping youngsters in the parish and “we are really doing this initiative with a heart of love”.

“We thank God for this opportunity that we can do this. Later, a couple of our children are going to go through the communities and hand out packages to others, who would have loved to be here,” she said.