Youth Encouraged to Treasure Jamaica’s Progress

Jamaica’s progress, to date, as a young, developing nation is to be treasured, says Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith.

The Minister said she understands the concerns of Jamaicans, particularly young people, who believe the country should be further along in its growth and development.

“But… it is important for us to recognise how far we have come. We are still a young democracy, and we really have come a long way,” Mrs. Johnson Smith added.

She was addressing participants attending the inaugural National Youth Leaders’ Summit at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston, on Wednesday (November 30).

Citing examples of areas in which Jamaica has made significant strides over the years, Senator Johnson Smith said challenges with space constraints in schools experienced in previous years, which she said prevented some persons from progressing beyond primary-level education, are no longer an issue for Jamaicans.

Additionally, she noted the nation’s global exploits, pointing out that the country has earned an “excellent reputation” for its principle-based approach to foreign policy.

Jamaica was the first country to propose the observance of the International Year of Human Rights, which was commemorated in 1968.

The country has also proposed the annual observance of Global Tourism Resilience Day on February 17, beginning in 2023.

Senator Johnson Smith said Jamaica has also been “at the forefront of the world’s most pressing issues”, citing the nation’s involvement in climate resilience projects, post-pandemic recovery efforts, and ‘end violence against children’ advocacy.

She encouraged youth leaders at the Summit to acknowledge “the greatness that runs through our veins”, adding that, in their engagements with countries that may be “much richer, much stronger, and much older than us”, they should be made aware that Jamaica is ‘likkle but tallahwah’.

Senator Johnson Smith reiterated the Government’s commitment to growing the economy in order to provide better opportunities, education, access to training and jobs for young people, so they will be encouraged to stay in Jamaica.

“I am hoping that we will all, together, continue to work in parallel processes to ensure that Jamaica is able to provide the opportunities that keep you here, as a part of the growth and development of this incredible country,” she stated.

The National Youth Leaders’ Summit was held under the theme ‘Youth Reignited and Engaged…Transforming Jamaica and the Diaspora’.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Education and Youth in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Youth Advisory Council of Jamaica.

It formed part of activities marking ‘Youth Month’, which is commemorated annually in November.