Youth Derive Benefits Through the Social Intervention Programme

Approximately 530 youth were placed on short-term employment with various private-sector companies for six months each during fiscal year 2022/23.
This was facilitated through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s Social Intervention Programme (SIP) and allowed them to gain valuable work experience and earn an income.
Some 33 per cent of these young people came from households supported by the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).
“These young people are the future, and the Ministry is deeply indebted to the numerous organisations that participated and collaborated with us to lift our young people from a state of welfare, from the lures of crime, and into being productive citizens,” Portfolio Minister, Hon. Karl Samuda, said.
He was speaking during his contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on Wednesday (April 26).
Mr. Samuda informed that the SIP also includes an entrepreneurial and education assistance component that emphasises community service among participants.
He said that for the period April 2022 to March 2023, a total of 345 youth were assisted to achieve their education goals, through assistance grants totalling $44.4 million.
“Seventy-two per cent of this funding provided tertiary education support, with the remainder going to other post-secondary education and skills training,” Mr. Samuda informed.
Additionally, the skills training initiative under this programme currently provides assistance to 627 persons from PATH households to pursue skills certification through a partnership with HEART/NSTA Trust.
They are also paid a stipend to cover transportation and other related costs for the duration of the training.
The SIPhas maintained its objective of empowering Jamaica’s youth by providing them with sustainable employment opportunities, facilitating on-the-job training, and nurturing a culture of self-reliance through education and entrepreneurship support.