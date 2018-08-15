Youth Clubs Encouraged to Develop Business Plans

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (centre), with some of the young persons who attended the National Youth Symposium at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston on Monday (August 13). + - Photo: Mark Bell Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (centre), with some of the young persons who attended the National Youth Symposium at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston on Monday (August 13). Story Highlights Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, is calling on youth clubs across the island to develop business ideas and plans that will make them sustainable.

Addressing young persons at a National Youth Symposium, held at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston on Monday (August 13), Mr. Green said that youth clubs with profitable businesses are more likely to be sustainable.

“We are going to be saying to our youth clubs, ‘How can you develop business ideas for the club that can generate income for the space and for the members?’ That is the next step that we have to take,” Mr. Green said.



He added that business plans are forms of fundraising activities that would be ongoing for the clubs, which would assist with paying their overhead costs and their outreach activities.

“Work on projects that can raise funds to sustain the entity. That’s how we have to look at it, because just the creation of a space [for youth club operations] isn’t enough if the space cannot be maintained,” he said.

Mr. Green also urged youth clubs to use Government-run entities to host their meetings and save the cost of renting spaces.

“Again, I am saying to the youth clubs, if you have a difficulty in finding a space to use, look to your closest Government-run school. The Ministry has said that all our Government-run schools should be provided as spaces where our youth clubs can meet,” he said.

Mr. Green added that if youth club administrators and members are not allowed to use Government-run entities which they have an interest in, they should contact the Ministry for assistance.