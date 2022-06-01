Youngsters Urged To Learn From Experience Of Others In Resisting Tobacco Use

Young people are being encouraged to learn from the mistakes of others who have suffered the deleterious effects of tobacco use in resisting the allure of the product.
Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, in making the call, said that while young people are naturally curious and will seek knowledge through experience, they should not be anxious to smoke, noting the damaging effects of tobacco on the body.
“A critical part of learning is that sometimes experience is the greatest teacher and if you don’t have the experience and you know others who have… it is better you listen to those who have had the experience,” he said.
The Minister was addressing the World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) Youth Forum on Tuesday (May 31) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, New Kingston. The forum, held under the theme ‘Tobacco Exposed: ‘No Butts About It’, facilitated face-to-face engagement by students from four high schools with others from 31 institutions across the island participating online.
The hybrid event highlighted, among other things, the fact that early onset of tobacco use increases the likelihood of dependence and health-related problems in adulthood, it can disrupt adolescent brain development given the highly addictive nature of nicotine, and that adolescent e-cigarette use can be a gateway to cigarettes given the nicotine dependence they introduce.
Dr. Tufton pointed out that there are many patients at the National Chest Hospital, who are dependent on the use of respiratory equipment as their lungs no longer function effectively due to smoking.
“A lung that is contaminated by tobacco is dark and discoloured, and it cannot perform the function that it ought to perform because of the smoke that goes in there through tobacco,” he pointed out.
“My advice on this World No Tobacco Day, which is an attempt at bringing recognition to not smoking, is that every day is a World No Tobacco Day… . Today we highlight the conversation but the conversation needs to go on beyond today. My message to you, as youngsters, is learn from other people’s experiences; it’s not worth it.” the Minister implored.