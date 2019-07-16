Young Trainees Urged to Show Positive Attitude in the Workplace

Story Highlights Young trainees under the HEART Trust/NTA National Unattached Youth Programme (NUYP) are being encouraged to adopt a positive attitude as they prepare to enter the workforce.

Principal of the HEART College of Hospitality Services, Shorna Myrie, gave the advice as she addressed a job readiness seminar at the HEART College of Innovation and Technology in Montego Bay, St. James, on July 11.

She told the youngsters that their attitude will determine their success and failure as they deal with the various situations, challenges and personalities in the workplace.

“Though you have been getting the experience in terms of developing your technical skills, what is even more important to have as you transition into the working world is the right attitude,” Mrs. Myrie said.

“Some of you who are in this room will excel because you have the right attitude. Others, when you walk away from here, if you do not adjust the attitude that you have now, when you go out there you will not survive,” she noted.

Mrs. Myrie further advised the trainees to prioritise career growth over salary.

“You have to start somewhere and you have to build your competence and go in there and show people the abilities you have. That is how you are going to learn, that is how you are going to grow,” she said.

The NUYP provides opportunities for unattached youth to get certified in various skills such as cake baking, housekeeping, bartending, tour guiding and business administration. The training period is six to nine months, depending on the skill area.

The seminar saw presentations on topics such as employers’ expectations; becoming an entrepreneur; financial literacy; and budgeting. There was also viewing and judging of trainees’ skills and business pitches.