Young People Encouraged To Get Involved In Politics

Story Highlights Chairman of the Youth Advisory Council of Jamaica (YACJ), Kai Bridgewater, is encouraging the nation’s young people to get involved in politics, and embrace it as a channel through which they can create the Jamaica they want.

“Politics is the noblest form of service that one can give to one’s country. It is the most effective and efficient form of vehicle through which you can influence and create the country that you would like to see,” he said.

Mr. Bridgewater was speaking during the 10th sitting of the Youth Parliament at Gordon House on Monday (November 11).

Chairman of the Youth Advisory Council of Jamaica (YACJ), Kai Bridgewater, is encouraging the nation’s young people to get involved in politics, and embrace it as a channel through which they can create the Jamaica they want.

“Politics is the noblest form of service that one can give to one’s country. It is the most effective and efficient form of vehicle through which you can influence and create the country that you would like to see,” he said.

Mr. Bridgewater was speaking during the 10th sitting of the Youth Parliament at Gordon House on Monday (November 11).

The event formed part of activities by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information marking Youth Month during November under the theme ‘Jamaican Youth are L.I.T. – They Lead, Inspire and Transform our Nation’.

Mr. Bridgewater said young leaders choosing to get involved in politics needed to bear in mind that this vocation is a calling that is of a higher standard than several other activities they are accustomed to, noting that “we are called to raise the bar, lead, inspire and transform Jamaica”.

Meanwhile, he is encouraging Jamaica’s political leadership to give consideration to recommendations that have been proposed by the National Youth Parliament on several issues affecting the nation.

“I urge our leaders not to let [the sitting] be a talk shop. Listen to our youth [and] take their recommendations seriously, because they are feasible and grounded in research,” he said.

Mr. Bridgewater assured the young parliamentarians that the YACJ will be following up with the Government on all the recommendations tabled during Monday’s sitting.

Some 100 young people, representing various organisations islandwide, participated in this year’s Youth Parliament during which they debated matters relating to abortion, climate change, youth violence prevention, and youth political participation, among other issues.