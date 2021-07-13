Writing Assignment To Be Submitted With BGLC Grant Application

Students applying for the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) Tertiary Education Grant for the 2021/2022 academic year are to submit a 500-word writing assignment along with their application.

Manager for Corporate Affairs and Communication at the BGLC, Jeanette Lewis, told JIS News that the assignment requires applicants to write a formal letter to a family member or friend focusing on responsible gambling and how to cope with a gambling addiction.

“The purpose of the letter is to communicate tips for how they can manage their participation in gambling and if they foresee signs of a potential gambling problem and what they can do to seek help if they feel they are having a problem managing their gambling,” said Ms. Lewis.

She further pointed out that the letter is not about being judgmental in telling someone whether or not to gamble.

“That’s not our place – that’s a personal decision that every adult can make for themselves. But, we want to provide helpful information to the person getting the letter,” Ms. Lewis added.

Each letter will be evaluated based on correct formatting for a formal letter, use of grammar, spelling, punctuation, creativity, organization – key ideas presented in a logical, structured manner and quality of content.

Ms. Lewis also informed that a certified copy of a national photo identification and an official transcript from the applicant’s current educational institution are also among the supporting documents that are to be submitted with the application.

The BGLC Education Grant is available to full-time undergraduates, 26 years and younger, who are enrolled at an accredited local tertiary institution and have a grade point average (GPA) of at least 2.75.

The deadline to apply for the grant is Friday, July 16. Additional details, including application requirements and forms, are available on the BGLC’s website at www.bglc.gov.jm.