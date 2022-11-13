Wreaths Laid in Montego Bay for Fallen Soldiers

Some 20 retired veterans of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) affiliated with the Montego Bay branch of the Jamaica Legion and officials of the city laid floral tributes on Friday (November 11) in memory of soldiers who fought in the two World Wars.
The Remembrance and Wreath-Laying Ceremony was held at the St. James Parish Church in the Second City.
The veterans were joined by Custos of St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin; Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister (West), Hon. Homer Davis; Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, and other city officials.
Also taking part were the country’s uniformed groups, to include the JDF, Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), the Scout Association of Jamaica, Caribbean Merchant Marine Cadet Corps and Jamaica Combined Cadet Force.
Sylvester Needham of the Jamaica Legion told JIS News that similar ceremonies are taking place across Jamaica on the day.
He said it is critical to remember those who laid down their lives in service of country and the world, by extension.
“So, we’re trying to remember them by giving them thanks and paying respects. If it wasn’t for them, we don’t know where we would be in this world today, so that’s why we are still celebrating,” he said.
He added that the names of the soldiers from St. James who fought during the two World Wars, are etched on the Cenotaph on the church grounds on which the wreaths were laid.
Noylis Amair of the Montego Bay Branch of the Jamaica Legion said that the entity intends to support retired servicemen.
“We are going to be looking after, through the Jamaica Legion, the vets that exist from the present army. So, we are going to ensure that those who cannot take care of themselves are taken care of,” he pointed out.
The Jamaica Legion, established in 1949, is a body that incorporates hundreds of ex-servicemen and women, who continue to receive assistance from the Legion through various means.