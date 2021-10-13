World Standards Day Webinar Thursday

The public is being invited to participate in the Bureau of Standards Jamaica’s (BSJ) World Standards Day webinar on Thursday (October 14), beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The event is being held under the theme: ‘A Conversation: Inspiring Hope as we Vision and Build a Better Jamaica’.

Persons can register to participate via the BSJ’s website at www.bsj.org.jm or any of its social media pages.

Public Education and Customer Service Coordinator, BSJ, Ellis James Laing, told JIS News that President of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Diane Edwards, will deliver the keynote address.

Other presenters include Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal, University of the West Indies (UWI), Professor Densil Williams; Vice President, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, Mariame McIntosh Robinson; and Executive Director of the BSJ, Dr. Velton Gooden.

“Together, they will be exploring how the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals influence the formation of standards, but also as a people, how we can work together towards achieving Vision 2030, in terms of meeting the 17 Sustainable Development Goals,” Mr. Laing said.

He told JIS News that the annual observance of World Standards Day is designed to recognise the work of technical committee members in the process of developing standards.

“Standards are really guideline documents agreed upon which persons can use in different spaces and all do the same thing,” he pointed out.

The international observance is coordinated by the World Standards Cooperation, which is a collaboration of the top three international standards organisations – International Electro-Technical Commission (IEC), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Telecommunication Union (ITU).