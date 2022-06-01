Workshop On Underage Gambling Prevention June 1

Parents are expected to benefit from a free online workshop on underage gambling, scheduled for Wednesday, June 1 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The workshop, to be held under the theme ‘Underage Gambling a fi wi business fi true’, is the second of a three-part series being hosted by the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC), in collaboration with RISE Life Management Services and the Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS).

Interested persons may visit the BGLC’s social media pages for the Zoom details in order to join the session.

“This underage gambling-prevention workshop is another step in implementing our strategy to build a culture of responsible gambling in Jamaica,” Executive Director of the BGLC, Vitus Evans, told JIS News.

He said the vision of the BGLC is for “a Jamaican society in which gambling providers apply principles of responsible gambling in the delivery of their services, and that problem gambling and the potential harms of gambling have a minimal negative impact”.

Throughout the workshop, participants will learn about the dangers and warning signs of youth gambling, behaviours that young people who gamble are likely to engage in, as well as tips on how to talk to the youth about gambling.

Underage gambling is acknowledged as a serious societal issue based on the results of a study commissioned by RISE Life Management Services in 2007.

Executive Director of the organisation, Nadine Chambers Goss, told JIS News that the study revealed that “1 in 5 Jamaican youth may have or be at risk for developing a gambling-related issue”.

“It cannot be business as usual regarding the prevention of underage gambling. Our efforts must be intensified,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Project Manager, CVSS, AnnMarie Kirlew Williams, said the entity “is pleased to partner with the BGLC and RISE to present these workshops, which will equip parents with the tools to have effective conversations with their children about the impact of gambling and where to seek help for those affected”.

She indicated that the initiative is consistent with the CVSS’ role to promote social development through capacity building, knowledge enhancement, strategic alliances and resource mobilisation.

BGLC is an independent statutory body established under the provisions of the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Act to license, regulate and monitor the local gaming industry, facilitate its growth and development and protect the public from unfair, unscrupulous and illegal activities.

The Betting Gaming and Lotteries Act states that it is illegal for anyone to entice or facilitate a child’s participation in gambling.