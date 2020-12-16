Works Continue To Complete Washington Boulevard Road Repairs

The National Works Agency (NWA) will be continuing road repair works along a section of Washington Boulevard, St. Andrew tomorrow December 17. The activities will be concentrated in the vicinity of Cooreville Gardens and will affect the use of the extreme right and right turning lanes onto Duhaney Drive.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says the works which are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. should be completed within a four-hour window. He explains that this is the completion of final pavement works which started along the 400-meter section between Coleyville Avenue and the Cooreville Gardens intersection last weekend.

Already motorists have been experiencing more comfortable and faster commute along the section which was previously disturbed for the installation of NWC waterlines. The works undertaken by the NWA so far involve the backfilling and compaction of trenches dug for the waterline works as well as the application of a first layer of asphalt.

Motorists may experience traffic delays as a result of tomorrow’s planned works. The activities however should be completed ahead of evening peak traffic. Motorists are being reminded to obey the instructions of flag persons and posted warning signs when travelling along the work area.