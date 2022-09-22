Work Underway to Address Flooding in Free School, Portland

Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern, Ann Marie Vaz, says work is being undertaken to address flooding in the Free School district in the constituency.
She indicated that the area experienced major flooding in 2021.
“Many homes were flooded, and I made a commitment to the people of Free School that this will be the last time that this happens to them. Thanks to Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, we are now placing gabion baskets to prevent any more flooding,” Mrs. Vaz said.
She was making her contribution to the 2022/23 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (September 21).
Mrs. Vaz called for greater collaboration between the National Water Commission (NWC) and National Works Agency (NWA) in undertaking projects.
She cited a 1.2 kilometre-stretch of road along which 53 sections were dug up for pipe repairs/replacement over a one-year period.
“After all these were rectified and the road repaired, the digging started again. Needless to say, other roads in my constituency suffer the same fate; this cannot continue. I am calling for greater coordination between [the] NWA and NWC,” she said.
Mrs. Vaz also called for increased funds for drain cleaning and bushing, noting that the $1 million allocated to her constituency per year, through the NWA, is inadequate.
Meanwhile, she advised the House that the community of Bellevue has received 15 streetlights.