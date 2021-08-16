Work to Start Soon on GOVNET Platform

“The implementation requires procuring … equipment and upgrading core sites. The TIU is now in the process of evaluating the bids to move to the next stage which includes the approval process, signing of contracts and procurement,” said Mr. Jackson.

Work is soon to get underway to build out a broadband network for the public sector called GovNet.

GovNet is the platform that will provide a secure network for all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs). It will also support the provision of shared corporate services and key enterprise systems including MyHR+ Information System for health, as well as enable data sharing and online communication among government entities.

The initiative is being executed in phases, the first of which is being done under the Transformation Implementation Unit’s (TIU) Public Sector Transformation Programme.

GovNet’s Project Manager in the TIU, Luke Jackson, told JIS News that the first phase is aimed at building out the core of the network.

He said the core, which is often referred to as the “switching segment” or “heart of the network” will span locations across Kingston and St. Catherine.

“Once we have built that core, we will be able to expand the network by linking to various access points on the network, so we can connect to other parishes,” said Mr. Jackson.

He informed that the project is estimated to cost US$6.5 million and is expected to be completed in 2022. 50 MDAs will be connected in the first phase.

