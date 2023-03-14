Work to Commence Shortly to Improve Water Supply for Residents of Pepper

Work will shortly commence to alleviate water challenges being experienced by residents of Pepper, situated on the border of Manchester and St. Elizabeth, and adjoining communities.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda.

Addressing residents during a recent tour to ascertain the progress of the Greater Mandeville Water Supply Improvement Project, Senator Samuda said aspects of the work will begin, come next month.

“We have done an assessment of this area and others which are close by, and what exists is simply not suitable to provide the community with water, because whenever you turn on your pipes, you don’t get reliable water supply. I have given a commitment…

that… the work for this community, which will involve a three-kilometre extension of the one-kilometre pipe, will commence in April,” the Minister said.

He informed that although the work is critical to the Greater Mandeville Water Supply Improvement Project, residents of Pepper should also benefit from the undertaking.

“So, you have my word that the work will extend two kilometres longer than it currently runs… [a] two hundred per cent increase. With the new pipes, we will be providing reliable water that flows from the existing well that will significantly improve flows to the community of Pepper,” Senator Samuda added.

He further noted that work will also commence shortly to repair and restore a 50,000-gallon tank, which has been decommissioned for some time, in order to significantly improve supply flows and create resilience.

“I’ve been advised that the procurement [process] is under way… the tender documents are almost complete… [and] we will have a contractor in three to four months to start the work,” Minister Samuda said.

He added that several projects will be undertaken to significantly improve supply in the area.

“We will commission your water supply long before the water starts lifting to go anywhere else,” the Minister assured.

Senator Samuda advised that additional work will also be done in other communities.

The Greater Mandeville Water Supply Improvement Project will ensure reliable access to water for thousands of residents of Manchester and sections of neighbouring St. Elizabeth.

The multibillion-dollar project, which spans five years, is now in its third year of implementation.

It includes the supply of well pumps and transmission pipeline replacements, supply and installation of a 200,000-imperial-gallon steel tank, construction of three new well sites, and installation of new transmission mains to replace aged infrastructure and seven new pumping units.