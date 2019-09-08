Work Progressing on New Paradise Bridge

She informed that the old bridge has been demolished and residents are now using a temporary detour road that has been constructed in the vicinity of the site.

Ms. Ricketts is also encouraging motorists to obey the posted warning signs and instructions.

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that work is progressing on the $48 million Paradise Bridge project in Westmoreland.

Community Relations Officer for the agency’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, told JIS News that “we are now in the process of fabricating the steel works for the box culvert, which will be constructed on site.”

Ms. Ricketts is reminding operators of heavy duty vehicles not to use the detour road as it was not designed to accommodate such traffic.

“The undue pressure on the roadway will compromise the structure,” she told JIS News.

