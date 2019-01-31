Work on Passagefort Drive-Dyke Road Intersection 80% Complete

Story Highlights Work on the intersection of Passagefort Drive and the Dyke Road in Portmore, St. Catherine, is now 80 per cent complete.

This was disclosed by Manager, Communication and Customer Services, at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, during an interview with JIS News.

“The main structure has been completed. We are now putting on the wing walls and once we have completed that, this will then facilitate us putting in the approach roads,” Mr. Shaw said.

Work on the intersection of Passagefort Drive and the Dyke Road in Portmore, St. Catherine, is now 80 per cent complete.

This was disclosed by Manager, Communication and Customer Services, at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, during an interview with JIS News.

“The main structure has been completed. We are now putting on the wing walls and once we have completed that, this will then facilitate us putting in the approach roads,” Mr. Shaw said.

The NWA is spending $59 million on the repair work, which began in September 2018, following damage to culverts in late 2017, which caused a section of the roadway to collapse after heavy rains.

“The activities that we are now undertaking, we believe that those will see us being in a position, in about four to six weeks, to have that particular road open to vehicular access if we don’t suffer any unforeseen issues along that particular corridor,” Mr. Shaw said.

The roadway serves as a filter for traffic going to and from Spanish Town and Portmore.