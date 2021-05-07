Work On Boundbrook Industrial Estate To Begin In Second Quarter

Construction of the Boundbrook Industrial Estate in Portland is expected to commence in the second quarter of the 2021/22 financial year.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 5.

He said that the works will be conducted in two phases over a 24-month period.

Under the project, the Government plans to utilise lands owned by the Factories Corporation of Jamaica (FCJ) and the National Insurance Fund (NIF) in Boundbrook, Portland, to facilitate the relocation of 11 government agencies.

“The construction budget is estimated to cost $1 billion. There will be a return on investment through lease/rentals,” Minister Warmington said.

The Boundbrook project is a joint venture between the FCJ and the NIF and will involve the buildout of 100,000 square metres of factory space to house government and private-sector entities.

“A feasibility study has been completed and has indicated that significant value can be created for the people of Port Antonio and the surrounding areas with this development,” Minister Warmington told the House.

A contract was signed in February 2021 with GW Associates Consultants to commence detailed development drawings in alignment with the conceptual drawings that were previously approved.

Meanwhile, Mr. Warmington told the House that detailed designs for the development of the Naggo Head Technical Park in Portmore, St. Catherine, and the redevelopment of the Hayes Free Zone in Clarendon will be finalised during the fiscal year.