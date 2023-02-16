Work Continues on Forensic Pathology Autopsy Suite

Construction of the country’s state-of-the-art forensic pathology autopsy suite is set to continue in the new fiscal year.
The Government has budgeted approximately $323 million to carry out construction activities on the facility, which will be located at 149 Orange Street, downtown Kingston.
It is expected to increase the forensic capacity of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and reduce the backlog of criminal and other cases.
Details of the project are outlined in the 2023/24 Estimates of Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives on February 14 by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.
Up to December 2022, construction of the building was 50 per cent complete. The autopsy suite is expected to bolster the work of the Institute for Forensic Science and Legal Medicine.
In September 2014, Cabinet approved the merger of the Forensic Science Laboratory and the Legal Medicine Unit to form the Institute for Forensic Science and Legal Medicine.
The project, which commenced in April 2021, is slated to end in December 2024. It is being implemented by the Ministry of National Security and financed by the Government of Jamaica.