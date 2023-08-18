Work Commencing Soon to Alleviate Water Challenges in Several St. James Communities

Work will commence shortly to alleviate water challenges being experienced by residents of Rose Heights and adjoining communities in Montego Bay, St James.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, following a tour of water projects in St. James on Thursday (August 17).

He was joined by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Security and Member of Parliament for St. James Northwestern, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang; Member of Parliament for St James Central, Heroy Clarke, and senior members of the National Water Commission (NWC) and Rural Water Supply Limited (RWSL).

Acknowledging the inadequate storage levels at the Catherine Mount Wells, which serve the Rose Heights area, Senator Samuda said a comprehensive programme of work has been devised, which aims to upgrading storage capacity at three sites.

The upgrade to the existing water infrastructure is expected to boost storage capacity by approximately one million gallons.

Mr. Samuda said some immediate solutions will be implemented to provide short-term relief within the next three months, while others will require more time for execution.

The improvements slated for completion over two budget cycles also entail line replacements and upgrades to various pump houses.

“There is some work which is under way. We will have a short- and long-term solution. We anticipate that the short-term solutions will take approximately three months. The new pump that we have procured should be completely installed there at Appleton Hall. From Appleton Hall, the older pump there will go to Rose Heights, which will significantly improve that water supply over the three-month period,” Minister Samuda added.

He announced that residents will also benefit from the $50,000 Black Tank programme announced recently by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

Meanwhile, the Minister said the Flower Hill water supply system that was commissioned into service in 2020 is now fully automated, which will reduce the risk of human errors in water management.

He noted that this automation is expected to significantly improve water distribution for residents in the area, enhancing their overall water supply experience.

Minister Samuda further stated that thousands of residents in Torado Heights and Coral Gardens have been benefiting from improved and reliable access to potable water with the recent upgrade to two tanks in the area.

He noted that the tanks, one with a capacity of 200,000 gallons and another with 100,000 gallons, underscore the Government’s commitment to addressing longstanding water supply issues in the parish.

“So, residents can appreciate that we are making the investment to correct some long-standing issues,” he said.

Senator Samuda noted, however, that while strides are being made, there are ongoing challenges posed by aging infrastructure, stretching from Martha Brae in Trelawny to Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland, that require a comprehensive and dedicated approach.

He indicated the Government’s intent to secure the necessary funds for significant investments to ensure a seamless and reliable water supply for citizens throughout the western region.

“We will have to, as a Government, work very closely to identify the funds and put in significant investment to ensure that these parts of the puzzle all work seamlessly together, so that the citizens from Trelawny all the way around to Savanna-la-Mar are able to experience potable water in the pipes 24 hours a day,” Senator Samuda said.